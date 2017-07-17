Wausau FD performs training burn behind Mountain Lanes - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wausau FD performs training burn behind Mountain Lanes

Posted:
By Justine Braun, Internet Director
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

If you saw smoke in the sky throughout Wausau Monday afternoon, don't worry.

The Wausau Fire Department conducted a training burn at 120 S 14th Ave. in Wausau Monday.

The house was behind Mountain Lanes.

The training is expected to last the rest of the day, and smoke will likely be visible for a few hours.

