Wausau FD performs training burn behind Mountain Lanes

If you saw smoke in the sky throughout Wausau Monday afternoon, don't worry.
The Wausau Fire Department conducted a training burn at 120 S 14th Ave. in Wausau Monday.
The house was behind Mountain Lanes.
The training is expected to last the rest of the day, and smoke will likely be visible for a few hours.
