Car crashes into gas pump at CITGO station in Milwaukee

The driver of a vehicle that crashed into a gas pump in Milwaukee late Sunday night lost control after being struck by another car that officers were trying to stop, a police spokesman said.

The crash happened at the CITGO station near 30th Street and Lisbon Avenue as patrol officers tried to stop the driver of a Dodge Charger with suspended vehicle registration, the spokesman said.

The impact sent the light-colored SUV over a curb and into the gas pump. The driver, a 39-year-old female and two 6-year-old children, suffered minor injuries, police said.

Officials said no fires or leaks were reported, but surveillance video obtained by WISN-TV clearly shows a small explosion and a store employee rushing to put out the flames by using a fire extinguisher.

A female passenger in the Dodge Charger was hospitalized. Police said they're still looking for the male driver of the Charger.