Car crashes into gas pump at CITGO station in Milwaukee - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Car crashes into gas pump at CITGO station in Milwaukee

Posted:
WISN-TV WISN-TV
WISN-TV WISN-TV
WISN-TV WISN-TV
MILWAUKEE (WISN) -

The driver of a vehicle that crashed into a gas pump in Milwaukee late Sunday night lost control after being struck by another car that officers were trying to stop, a police spokesman said.

The crash happened at the CITGO station near 30th Street and Lisbon Avenue as patrol officers tried to stop the driver of a Dodge Charger with suspended vehicle registration, the spokesman said.

The impact sent the light-colored SUV over a curb and into the gas pump. The driver, a 39-year-old female and two 6-year-old children, suffered minor injuries, police said.

Officials said no fires or leaks were reported, but surveillance video obtained by WISN-TV clearly shows a small explosion and a store employee rushing to put out the flames by using a fire extinguisher.

A female passenger in the Dodge Charger was hospitalized. Police said they're still looking for the male driver of the Charger.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.