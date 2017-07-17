Marissa Mayer named to Time's list of rich husbands with richer wives

Wausau native and former Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer was named on a Time.com list of wives who make more money than their husbands.

The list on Time Money called 25 Rich Guys With Even Richer Wives names Mayer and her husband Zachary Bogue who were married in 2009.

The article lists Mayer's net worth at $550 Million, where Bogue's was listed at $300 Million.

According to Time, Mayer earned $300 million during her time at Google, before taking over at CEO of Yahoo in 2012.

Mayer earned a reported $400 million during her five year tenure there, according to Time. She resigned as CEO last June, when the sale of Yahoo to Verizon was finalized. She walked away from the post with $23 million in severance money.

Time names Bogue as a venture capitalist and entrepreneur that made his money through investments in start-ups like Square, Metamarkets, UberCab and Kaggle. The article said he's currently a managing partner at Founders Den and also a co-founder of investment fund Data Collective.