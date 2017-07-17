Stratford company fined $36,400 following welder's death

STRATFORD (WAOW) - The company where a 26-year-old welder died after suffocating inside a tank being built was fined $36,400 for three safety violations, a spokesman for the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration said Monday.

Nicholas Smith, 23, of Marshfield died Dec. 14 during an early-morning shift at A&B Process Systems in Stratford.

OSHA determined Smith had been welding lift lugs on the outside of stainless steel tanks. He entered a tank to remove something used the process and was asphyxiated "due to lack of oxygen displaced by the argon gas."

A&B paid fines related to three serious workplace safety violations involving ventilation and safety harnesses, OSHA spokesman Scott Allen said.

OSHA initially fined the company $43,500 but settlement negotiations reached the lower figure, he said.

A&B designs, builds and installs stainless steel process systems, including tanks and vessels, used in a variety of industries, according to its web site.