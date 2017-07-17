5 win "Artist's Choice" at 2017 Chalkfest

Hundreds of artists took to the sidewalks last weekend to fill the 400 Block with color for the 14th year of Chalkfest.

Participants voted for their favorite squares to be name Artist's Choice. There were also 10 honorable mentions.

Five squares were given the honor of Artist's Choice. They included pictures of horses, CP3O, and Wonder Woman.

"I enjoy having (the festival)," winner Miranda Orlikowski said. "It's so much fun to get out in public and show people what it is you can do. And it just brings an entire community together."

Orlikowski has been participating at Chalkfest for eight years and has won twice before.

All five winners are invited back for next year's festival as a featured artist. They'll get to design the coveted squares on the amphitheater stage.