Jirschele family grooms next generation of baseball talent

Jeremy Jirschele knows what he talking about. His dad is the Kansas City Royals third base coach, his brother played professional baseball for over a decade and he manages the UW-Stevens Point baseball program. But this summer he's teaming up with the next generation, the youngest Jirschele on the rise.

"I love the game," Jeremy said. "You love the game. You love teaching kids how to play the game of baseball and how to play the right way. Hustling, working hard, and being a good teammate."

With the help of his son Keagen, the two helped guide the Wausau Little League All-Stars to a District championship last week. But as No. 11 would say, being the coaches son definitely comes with it's territory

"When I do something wrong he gets on me a little more than a regular coach would becasue he's my dad," Keagen admitted.

"He knows I'm not his dad when we're out on the field," the head coach responded. "He's not going to get any special treatment neither should he expect that nor does he expect that."

"If anything I may be a little tougher on him at times."

Keagen acknowledges that, cherishing the time he has with his dad and understanding he won't always double as 'dad' and 'coach.'

"He's not going to always be able to coach me. When he's coaching me I know I just have to have fun with it."

Together the duo are eyeing a state championship this week. It's something they set their mind to back in the Spring.

"Were just taking it game by game and trying to play our best every game. Hope that were in that situation to have an opportunity to compete for a state championship."

