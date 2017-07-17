Homeless Wausau man gets 4 1/2 years in prison for 7th OWI

WAUSAU (WAOW) - A 53-year-old homeless Wausau man was sentenced to 4 1/2 years in prison Monday for his seventh drunken-driving conviction and a hit-and-run crash, according to online Marathon County court records.

Scot T. Newcomer was given credit for 459 he has already spent in jail and was ordered to spend 4 1/2 years on extended supervision when he is released from prison, including having his driver's license revoked for three years, court records said.

Newcomer pleaded no contest to one felony and one misdemeanor following an April 8, 2016, crash in the 700 block of Washington Street.

Newcomer left the scene of the crash and about two hours later was arrested after police were called about a possible intoxicated man trying to drive, investigators said.

In May 2013 when Newcomer pleaded guilty to felony operating while intoxicated, he was sentenced to three years in prison and four years extended supervision, court records said.

Newcomer's punishment Monday included paying $500 restitution in the high and run crash, court records said.