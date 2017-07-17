Rosholt Boy Scouts clean up after Hodag festival - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Rosholt Boy Scouts clean up after Hodag festival

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -

Hodag Country Festival brought in thousands of people but the fun ended Sunday and with it a big clean-up chore.

Rosholt Boy Scouts spent Monday inspecting the grounds under sunny skies and dried up grass.

Rafael Lugo was doing it for the first time and he said he collected eight or nine bags of garbage.

"From beers cans, to food, you can pretty much find anything," the high school freshman said.

The scouts on the clean-up crew who had done it before reported finding more garbage than a year ago.

