Wisconsin takes new steps to fight opioid epidemic

Gov. Scott Walker and other state officials traveled Wisconsin Monday, signing bills regarding the opioid epidemic, into law.

Three of those bills, signed in Weston, are aimed at creating education programs to train more professionals on using opioid antidotes.

"It doesn't matter if you're from the north, south, central, it doesn't matter," said State Representative John Nygren. "We all understand that this is hitting close to home."

Many family members were at the signing, remembering loved ones lost from addiction overdose.

"Our family lost my younger brother, Matthew from an overdose," said Rebeca Argiro, of Weston.

"Hearing from these families, learning about their loved ones, hearing the stories that they tell," said Governor Scott Walker. "I think it adds to the urgency of why we need to do even more to combat this crisis."

Loved ones remembering those they have lost from overdose were in tears, but said they hope this legislation keeps other families from feeling their pain.

"We were very angry with him for abusing it at the time but now we would do anything to have him back, even like that," said Argiro.

To date - 28 bills relating to the epidemic will have been signed into law in Wisconsin.