MILWAUKEE (AP) -- The Milwaukee Brewers open a four-game series at Pittsburgh with lefthander Brent Suter on the mound for the opener.

Right-hander Chad Kuhl pitches for Pittsburgh Monday night. The Brewers' loss Sunday at Miller Park is only the third time in 14 games for the first-place club. Philadelphia avoided a sweep with a 5-2 win.

The Brewers are on the road for the next 10 games -- to Pittsburgh, Philadelphia and Washington.