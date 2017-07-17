Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum receives national honor - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum receives national honor

Posted:
WASHINGTON DC (WAOW) -

Wausau's Leigh Yawkey Woodson art museum is recognized in our nation's capital.

The Institute for Museum and Library services honored the art museum as one of its 2017 National Medal winners Monday in Washington D.C.

It's one of only 10 institutions nationwide to receive the award, which recognizes service to the community.

There will be a celebration in Wausau as well, in the museum's sculpture garden in August.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.