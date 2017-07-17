Leigh Yawkey Woodson Art Museum receives national honor

Wausau's Leigh Yawkey Woodson art museum is recognized in our nation's capital.

The Institute for Museum and Library services honored the art museum as one of its 2017 National Medal winners Monday in Washington D.C.

It's one of only 10 institutions nationwide to receive the award, which recognizes service to the community.

There will be a celebration in Wausau as well, in the museum's sculpture garden in August.