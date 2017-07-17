UPDATE: New details in Stevens Point bar shooting - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: New details in Stevens Point bar shooting

By Daniel Keith, Multimedia Journalist
STEVENS POINT (WAOW) -

New details are slowly emerging about a shooting at a wedding reception in downtown Stevens Point last week. 

It all happened at Rockie's Bar where police are now saying that an argument over a man's girlfriend led to gunshots but nobody was hurt. 

Officers now have surveillance video and they are working with someone who was punched in the head during the fight. 

No arrests were made. The suspect is described as an Asian male.

