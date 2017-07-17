Crash closes Wood County highway - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Crash closes Wood County highway

Posted:
By Mark McPherson, Evening Anchor
Connect

WOOD COUNTY (WAOW) - A crash closed a Wood County highway Monday night.

The crash happened on HWY 73 at HWY 186 near Vesper just after 7 p.m. Monday.

The crash blocked all lanes of traffic for several hours.

Stay with Newsline 9 for updates.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.