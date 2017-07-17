UPDATE: 1 dead, 2 hurt in Wood Co. crash

UPDATE: A crash involving a horse-drawn carriage and an SUV closed a Wood County highway for more than three hours Monday night.

The carriage was traveling southbound on Oak Road in the Town of Hansen when it began to cross state highway 73. The SUV driver was traveling westbound on state highway 73 when it struck the carriage. Both the driver and passenger in the carriage were ejected.

The driver of the carriage was airlifted by Spirit Air to St. Joseph's hospital in Marshfield. Her condition is unknown at this time. Her passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV was transported to St. Joseph's hospital in Marshfield with non-life threatening injuries.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

