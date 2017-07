MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County bus was involved in a crash on Milwaukee's east side early Tuesday morning, according to police.

The crash happened around 5:20 a.m. near Brady Street and Humboldt Avenue.

Police said a car hit a bus and then started on fire. The bus was not seriously damaged.

Two people in the car were hurt. One person in the bus suffered minor scrapes.

Police said the driver of the car will likely be ticketed.

Streets in the area are back open to traffic.