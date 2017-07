KWWL - The ever so popular breakfast chain IHOP will be serving 59-cent pancakes on Tuesday, July 18th in honor of its 59th anniversary.

The promotion lasts from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Every customer is limited to just one short stack of three buttermilk pancakes and the offer is only valid at participating locations.

