Floodwater reaches bank's vault, destroys cash

BURLINGTON, Wis. (WISN) -

Every dollar that was inside the vault at Burlington's Fox River State Bank needs to be replaced by the Federal Reserve after being destroyed in last week's floods.

"Vaults are water resistant, but they aren't guaranteed to be water proof," said Keith Polleck, the bank's president and CEO.

"Obviously that's confidential, I can't tell you how much a bank holds," he added with a smile that hid the frustration of days of work to prepare the bank for reopening.

As the floodwater rose, Polleck said he knew the bank would be hit hard. It ultimately reached about 21 inches deep.

"Stuff was floating everywhere: chairs, equipment," he said.

Restoration crews have begun the task of cleanup. Carpets have been ripped out and drywall is in the process of being replaced. In the board room, bank documents have been set out to dry, though most of them are backups. Pollek said the bank's data is saved electronically.

Fox River State Bank has one other location in Lake Geneva. Customers of the Burlington location have been referred there since the flood, but Polleck said customers will be welcome to the lobby and drive-through beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Polleck assures that bank accounts have not been affected and everyone will have access to their money.

