Sokaogon tribal leader charged in incident with employee

CRANDON (WAOW) - The chairman of the Sokaogon Band of Lake Superior Chippewa assaulted a tribal employee who was being suspended and refused to give him a tribal-issued cell phone, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday.

Chris McGeshick, 52, of Crandon is charged with felony false imprisonment and two misdemeanors in the June 29 incident at tribal offices in the Town of Nashville.

The victim, who was not identified in the complaint, told investigators McGeshick grabbed him and put him in an arm hold, tossed him to the floor and slammed him up against a wall, causing a shoulder sprain and a "facial contusion," the complaint said.

The victim said he gave McGeshick other equipment, including an iPad, but he wanted to remove his children's photos from the cell phone before surrendering it, as other employees has been allowed to do in the past, the complaint said.

McGeshick told investigators he tried to stop the suspended worker from leaving with the phone and attempted to find it in his pockets before they "wrestled a little bit," the complaint said.

The tribal leader is to make his first court appearance Aug. 2.