400 block adds new sign for future events

A new public amenity was added to the 400 block last Wednesday.

Wausau River Districts Executive Director Elizabeth Brodek said the sign is a great way to showcase events happening on the 400 block.

"I live down the street and I don't always know whats happening, so how would others?" Brodek said.

The new sign was designed to mimic the street scrapes such as lamp bases and the outdoor theater.

"It's like it was here the entire time," said Brodek.

Brodek compares her reaction to the new sign by saying she felt like a kid at Christmas.

"I was so excited," Brodek said. "It's way more beautiful than I could ever imagine it to be."

The sign was purchased at $5,000 of grant money.