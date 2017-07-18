IHOP celebrates 59th anniversary - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

IHOP celebrates 59th anniversary

Posted:
By Mimi Mitrovic, Quintern
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

The chain restaurant IHOP is celebrating 59 years of business today with 59 cent stacks of pancakes.

This day brings in at least a hundred customers, manager of the Wausau chain, Joleane Dorgan said.

"It's a day that I look forward to each year," Dorgan said.

Ray Liebers, a regular at the pancake house, said he loves pancakes and enjoys this day. 

"I usually like pancakes with strawberries on them," Liebers said. "I come here about five times a week for them."

Dorgan said the interaction she has with the customers like Liebers on this day, is why she loves her job.

"Everyone is so excited for their pancakes!" Dorgan said.

This event goes on every year.

