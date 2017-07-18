Golfers raise money for the Humane Society of Portage County

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - About 100 golfers teed off at Sentryworld on Tuesday to raise money for homeless animals and to help the Humane Society of Portage County.

"Wonderful event. Beautiful facility. We just thought this was a cause we needed to get behind," said Tim Lau of Green Bay, president of Associated Bank, one of the event's sponsors. "It is a great thing to rescue animals and make sure they are taken care of."

The money raised pays for the care of animals kept at the shelter in Plover.

You can learn more about it at www.hspcwi.org

Newsline 9 is proud to partner with the HSPC for this event.