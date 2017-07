PLOVER (WAOW) - Mooki, an 8 1/2-year-old Plott Hound, is our Petsaver from Portage County for Tuesday.

Humane society shelter workers say is very friendly, loves to go for walks and likes soft treats to eat.

Her adoption fee is $75 and includes her spay, vaccines and microchip.

For more information on Mooki call 715-344-6012 or go to the shelter web page at www.hspcwi.org.