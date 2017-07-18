Wausau legion baseball pulls out tight win in first round of reg - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wausau legion baseball pulls out tight win in first round of regional play

By Morey Hershgordon, Sports Multimedia Journalist
PLOVER, Wis. (WAOW) -

Nearly four hours after the original start time, the Wausau legion baseball team pulled out a first round win against Marshfield, 7-6, in the regional playoffs.

With bases loaded and two outs in the 11th, Clay Schult hit a nubber that just got past the pitcher enabling the winning run to score.

The Bulldogs led during the early part of Tuesday's game before squandering the lead in the sixth and seventh innings. However, much like it has done the entire year, Wausau didn't quit. A run in the bottom of the seventh and two more in the bottom of the eigth tied the game at six.

With the win the Bulldogs will face the loser of Wisconsin Rapids vs. Plover on Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m. The double-elimination tournament is being played at Plover's Memorial Park. 

