Highway still flooded, months after storms slam Marathon Co. town.

A section of roadway on State Highway 153 in the Town of Bevent remains closed after storms slammed the area earlier in the spring.

Residents of the small town have now had enough and want the state to finally reopen the highway.

"It's going to get worse before it gets better," said Town Chairman Perry Cebula. "My main concern I guess would be emergency. You know, if there's going to be an emergency, ambulance, fire department, to go around it's going to be 20 minutes around and 20 minutes back. It can be a life and death situation."

Emergency services is not the only concern among residents. Convenience store owner Diane Martindale said that since the road closed months ago, her business has taken a bit of a blow.

"Normally, summer's really good to us," she said. "We're already getting into the fall season. It'll affect our business [and] our numbers."

Other residents, like Dorothy Kline, has seen the flooding continue to rise in her own backyard.

"My trees are falling down, I got a trail in the woods I can't even ride on because it's flooded," she said.

The state Department of Transportation said that plans are already in the works to help clean up the mess.

"We do understand that it's been a challenge to everybody out there and it is our priority to get this roadway open as soon as we can," said Jeffrey Hess with the Department of Transportation. "Once the water is drawn down on [Highway] 153, we have to do an inspection on the roadway."

Hess said a private landowner is working with the DNR to help pump out the water before the DOT will inspect the highway for safety before it reopens.

Hess cannot guarantee when the road will be reopen but hope to have it done by the end of the year.