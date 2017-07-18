Law enforcement urges caution in wake of buggy crash

Following a deadly buggy crash in Wood County, State Patrol is urging drivers and carriage operators to use the roads with caution.

Captain Adrian Logan asks drivers to be especially mindful when they see the yellow horse and buggy signs along the highway, because those indicate areas with a high Amish population.

"The number one thing, if you're approaching and you have your lights on high beam, you'll want to dim down your lights," he said. "You also don't want to blow your horn because you don't want to spook the animal."

Additionally, he said his agency is working alongside WisDOT to educate the Amish about safe operating practices.

"We also educate them because they do a lot of travel through the crossroads," said Capt. Logan. "Make sure they go slow, reduce their speed and look for traffic going both ways. It can help to have reflective material on the sides for that reason."

He said several buggies have lights on the back, but not the sides.

The crash is still under investigation.