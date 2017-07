Neal McCoy closes out Hodag every year on Sunday night.

Aside from his musical talent, the country artist is known for engaging with the audience, and spending one-on-one time with fans.

In his backstage interview with Newsline 9, he called Hodag his favorite event to play, and said his whole family comes out for the festival.

McCoy was also present when Hodag organizers presented a check to fund an entire plane for the Never Forgotten Honor Flight.