Backyard chickens allowed in City of Wausau

After a 6-to-5 vote in Tuesday night's city council meeting, the ordinance to allow backyard chickens within city limits passed.

There will be a $35 fee associated with the permit as well as required inspections.

More than an hour of debate including residents of Wausau as well as city council members took place before the vote was taken.

Many showed up to the meeting to voice both sides of the controversial topic.

Some wish they didn't have to go out to rural property just to care for their chickens.

"I just want my chickens back home," said Wausau resident, Sherie Pawlowicz. "There are so many worse things I can think of besides four chickens."

On the other side, residents don't want the smell of chickens in their neighborhood.

"They're great on a farm, wonderful on a farm, but not in the city," said Pixie Tipple, of Wausau. "I don't pay city taxes to have chickens next door."

The city council agreed to reflect on the ordinance one year from the passing vote.