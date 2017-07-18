Northwoods teen meets Nascar star

An 18-year-old Tomahawk native saw her wish come true.



Gabrielle Jahn has a progressive neurological disorder that affects her legs, but she still races at Tomahawk Speedway. "Gabby" said that she wasn't expected to be able to walk after middle school, but she continues to exceed expectations.



It was Gabby's wish to meet Nascar driver Danica Patrick and the Make A Wish foundation made that a reality.

"All of a sudden I got a phone call from Make a Wish," said Krysta Jahn, Gabrielle's mother. "And she says 'this is a go.' "

Gabrielle says that it had been several months since they had submitted an application to the Make A Wish Foundation, so she had forgotten about it. Make A Wish told Krysta to keep the news a secret because of ESPN's interest in the story. Gabrielle's parents and boyfriend were tasked with simply getting her to the tractor pull at Tomahawk Speedway, something Gabrielle had to be convinced to do.

Once there, Gabrielle ended up winning a pre-set frisbee contest, which led to the big reveal by ESPN.

"So I saw the one and the zero for Danica and I was like 'you've got to be kidding me,' " said Gabrielle. "So he pulls the tarp off and I was like 'Oh my gosh.' And I start balling my eyes out. So she invites me to go to Daytona with my family and I."

"Hey Gabby," said Danica Patrick via an iPad. "I'm Danica and I heard that you're a really big race fan and I wanted to invite you to Daytona."

"I was like happy," said Gabrielle. "I was sad, I was excited, and I was scared, and I was like all these other... I'm pretty sure I had every single emotion going on."

Gabrielle's family was flown to Florida for the July 1st event, where she met the famous racer and even got to ride in the #10 car.

"Watching her step out of that car with this huge smile on her face," said Krysta Jahn. "That's all I needed."

"And you go and give her a hug and you're like... it was like basically meeting my best friend again," added Gabrielle.

Her mother says it's amazing how everyone involved came together and made the experience happen. Gabby is trying to use it to inspire others.

"I wanted to show everyone that just because they're in a wheel chair, just because they have problems, just because they have a health issue," said Gabrielle. "They can do whatever they want to."

You can watch the "My Wish" special on ESPN Sportscenter.