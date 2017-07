Four people, including two children, were shot Tuesday night near 39th and Chambers streets.

Police said the two girls who were shot were just 5 and 9 years old. The two men who were shot were 40 years old and 20 years old

All four are expected to survive.

Neighbors told WISN-TV the shooting was a result of an escalating rivalry between two groups of people.

One of the people shot was the intended target, they said.