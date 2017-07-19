Kwik Trip acquires rival convenience store chain PDQ - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Kwik Trip acquires rival convenience store chain PDQ

Posted:
LA CROSSE, Wis. (AP) -

The Kwik Trip convenience store chain is acquiring a competing company also based in Wisconsin.

Kwik Trip, of La Crosse, has signed an agreement to acquire PDQ, a Middleton company that operates 34 convenience stores in southeastern Wisconsin. No details about the cost of the acquisition have been released.

Kwik Trip owner Mark Zietlow says he anticipates adding more than 1,000 jobs with the PDQ acquisition and has plans to remodel the stores. The PDQ stores will keep their identity until mid-2018 when they will be revamped and renamed.

The Kwik Trip chain has 570 stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa and employs more than 19,000 people.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.