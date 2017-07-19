Kwik Trip acquires rival convenience store chain PDQ

The Kwik Trip convenience store chain is acquiring a competing company also based in Wisconsin.

Kwik Trip, of La Crosse, has signed an agreement to acquire PDQ, a Middleton company that operates 34 convenience stores in southeastern Wisconsin. No details about the cost of the acquisition have been released.

Kwik Trip owner Mark Zietlow says he anticipates adding more than 1,000 jobs with the PDQ acquisition and has plans to remodel the stores. The PDQ stores will keep their identity until mid-2018 when they will be revamped and renamed.

The Kwik Trip chain has 570 stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa and employs more than 19,000 people.