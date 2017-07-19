Portage County Crime Stoppers: $8,000 business theft

STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - Two thieves steal more than $8,000 worth of construction equipment from Firkus Masonry on Brilowski Road in Stevens Point.

Security cameras captured the two men break into the business July 4, the first arriving at 1:44 a.m., Stevens Point Police Officer Tony Zblewski said. The second burglar showed up 13 minutes later in an SUV.

It remained on site about four minutes while they loaded it up and left, Zblewski said.

The stolen items and reported values include:

--One Spectra laser transit level, $784.

--One Spectra laser receiver unit, $1,800.

--One Stihl gas-powered saw with diamond blade, $1,200..

--One Hilty TE 60 hammer drill, $1,300.

--Two Honda EU2000 generators, $1,100 each.

--One Del laptop computer, $1,000.

--Three safety harnesses, $450.

If you have any information on the theft you are asked to contact Portage County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-346-6600.

You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.