Traveling Vietnam Wall comes to Marathon County

A replica of the Vietnam Wall Memorial is standing tall in Marathon County this week.

The AVTT Wall was escorted by veterans and volunteers from Wausau West High School to Wausau Homes in Rothschild on Wednesday.

"We're here to honor those that gave their lives in Vietnam," Souls of Honor President Ron Worthey said. "Vietnam veterans were kind of forgotten about in their day, it was only in the last few decades people began recognizing us as human beings."

Wausau Homes president Jay Schuette came up with the idea to bring the wall to Marathon County.

"I thought well how cool would it be to bring it to Central Wisconsin," he said. "There's a lot of people that are connected to Vietnam in some way shape or form, still dealing with the experience."

Veterans and volunteers will set up the wall in Rothschild on Thursday. It will open to the public at 1 p.m.

"These were all lives that gave their lives for our freedom," Souls of Honor Vice President Randy Pliska said. "For the people that don't go to Washington D.C. to see the monuments, this brings it home."

The wall will stand at Wausau Homes through Sunday. Each day will feature ceremonies and displays.

THURSDAY, JULY 20

· 1 p.m. - Opening Ceremonies · 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Wausau Concert Band· 9 p.m. - Fireworks Display

FRIDAY, JULY 21

· Police, Fire, K9, SWAT, and Bomb Squad Vehicles on Display

· 1 p.m. - Color Guard

· 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. - Wausau Homes Open House

SATURDAY, JULY 22

· National Guard Vehicles on Display

· 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. - Wausau Homes Open House

· 12 p.m. - Color Guard

· 1:30 p.m. - Adventures in the Spirit Creativity Ministry

· 3 p.m. - Motorcycle Ride of Honor

· 8:30 p.m. - Candlelight Vigil

SUNDAY, JULY 23

·National Guard Vehicles on Display

·10 a.m. to 11 a.m. - Church Service

·11 a.m. to 2 p.m. - Wausau Homes Open House · 12 p.m. - Color Guard

· 2:30 p.m. - Closing Ceremonies with Echo Taps and Balloon Release