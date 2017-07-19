Packers WR Allison suspended for first game of 2017 season

Packers receiver Geronimo Allison has been suspended for the first game of the 2017 season after violating the league's substance abuse policy, the NFL announced Wednesday.

Allison was charged with marijuana possession in December. In April, he settled the charge in Manitowoc County court.

The 23-year-old played in 10 games for the Packers as an undrafted rooke last season. He caught 12 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns in the regular season, emerging late in the year to fill in for the injured Randall Cobb.

Allison will be eligible to participate in all preseason practices and games. He will be able to return to the Packers active roster on September 11, following the team's season opener against the Seattle Seahawks on September 10.

Via the #Packers, here's the NFL's statement on Geronimo Allison's suspension. pic.twitter.com/23DRIdFSrr — Brandon Kinnard (@BKnewsline9) July 19, 2017

The Packers declined comment due to the "confidentiality of the process."

Green Bay begins training camp on Thursday, July 27.