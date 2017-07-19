Rodgers ranks fifth on ESPN's list of "best QBs of the modern NFL"

Aaron Rodgers was ranked as the fifth best quarterback of the modern era, according to a recent survey of high-level NFL minds.

ESPN surveyed 10 Super Bowl-winning coaches and executives for this list, including former Packers coach Mike Holmgren.

Holmgren, who never coached Rodgers, gave the QB plenty of praise, saying: "If you are a quarterback aficionado, you just look at him and say, 'This guy can do anything he wants to.' He passes the ball, he runs, he has the whole package."

Rodgers, 33, is the second-highest ranked active QB on the list and came in one spot ahead of Brett Favre, who ranked sixth.

Tom Brady came in at No. 1, followed by Peyton Manning and Joe Montana. The NFL defines modern era as 1978 and onward.

Click here to see the full list.