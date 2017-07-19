Local gerrymandering controversy continues

Tuesday evening the Marathon County board decided to suspend a proposal to create a non-partisan redrawing of district lines.

Unlike Marathon County, 21 Wisconsin counties, including Lincoln County, have currently passed a non-partisan resolution.

"The idea that we need the Supreme Court to tell us what to do is, is nonsense," said Lincoln County board member, Hans Breitenmoser. "We want this power to be given to individuals and we want individuals votes to count equally."

Majority of the members on Marathon County's board said to leave it in the hands of the justices.

"It's currently in front of the Supreme Court now so I think we should just wait and see what the court says," said Marathon County board member Jack Hoogendyk.

"I just didn't think a resolution was the best idea for our board," he said.

Later this year, the U.S. Supreme Court will decide if Wisconsin's voting district's are drawn unconstitutionally.