Two brothers close their business over city regulations

This summer, two brothers wanted to sell ice cream to make a few bucks.

But soon, they ran into problems over city regulations.

12-year-old Nic Ruffi said he came up with the idea for Big Nic's Ice Cream as school was ending.

"I just randomly shouted out ice cream," Nic said. "It just came to my mind."

He wanted to sell pre-packaged ice cream from the back of his bicycle.

Soon, his 13-year-old brother Mac Ruffi was on board.

"Nick and my dad went down to city hall and asked what kind of permits they would need," Mac said. "And they read over the vendors permit. And you had to be 18 and have a million dollar insurance policy."

That insurance policy would cost $500. There was also a health inspection fee of $60 and a permit fee, which was $75 to $100, depending on the duration of the permit.

"You have to spend 500, 600 bucks just to sell something that's a buck or two," Nic said.

They brought their problems to the city council. The council proposed lowering the fees to $15 and changing the one million dollar insurance policy to a $100,000 policy, costing $265.

Mayor Robert Meilke said the city council went out of its way to accommodate the young entrepreneurs.

But Nic and Mac say they aren't back in business.

"Next step, well we're basically going out of business," Nic said.

The policy requires that the city be included under the insurance policy. And the boys' parents said that's unacceptable.

"So my boys will not be able to meet one of the requirements in order to get a youth permit because I will not included the city on my insurance policy," Sarah Ruffi, the boys' mother, said. "It's [Nic and Mac's] initiative. We're here to support them, but we're not here to pay for it. I'm not here to invite the city into my home, which is what they want to do."

Her sons said they'll keep petitioning the city council to change the rules.