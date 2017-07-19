Stevens Point girl living with rare condition

A 5-year-old girl from Stevens Point was born with a missing chromosome. A benefit for her is planned for August 5.

Violet Thompson is one of fifteen people with this condition. It is so rare that medical experts never named it.

Because of her condition she cannot walk or talk, has low muscle tones, and has a feeding tube in her stomach.

Her mother, Natasha Thompson, said even with her condition, Violet is like every other child.

"She loves music and she loves kisses and cuddles," said Thompson.

When she was pregnant with Violet, she explained that she knew something was different from her last pregnancy.

"Violet wasn't moving as much," said Thompson, "I wasn't growing like I was before."

Family and friends helped the Thompson family a lot through the past five years.

"Both dad and I are blessed," said Thompson.

Natasha says anyone who meets Violet loves her and her bubbly personality.

This fall Violet will be attending kindergarten at Mckinkley Elementary School in Stevens Point.

The benefit will take place at St. Paul's Lutheran Church and School in Stevens Point at 9 a.m. on August 5.