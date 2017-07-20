Lifestyle changes may help stave off Alzheimer's - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Lifestyle changes may help stave off Alzheimer's

Posted:

By LAURAN NEERGAARD
AP Medical Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) -- There are no proven ways to stave off Alzheimer's, but a new report raises the prospect that avoiding nine key risks starting in childhood just might delay or even prevent about a third of dementia cases around the world.

How? It has to do with lifestyle factors that may make the brain more vulnerable to problems with memory and thinking as we get older. They're such risks as not getting enough education early in life, high blood pressure and obesity in middle age, and being sedentary and socially isolated in the senior years.

Thursday's report in the British journal Lancet is provocative -- its authors acknowledge their estimate is theoretical. A recent U.S. report was much more cautious, saying there are hints that lifestyle changes can help.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.