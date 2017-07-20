House GOP defiant on health bill amid Senate uncertainty

By STEPHEN OHLEMACHER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- Vulnerable House Republicans are defiant about their support for an unpopular bill to repeal Obamacare as the effort languished in the Senate.

Backing the measure was already politically risky for Republicans in competitive House districts, especially the 23 lawmakers from places where Hillary Clinton got more votes than President Donald Trump.

The Congressional Budget Office said the House bill would eventually cause higher premiums for seniors and result in 23 million people losing coverage.

Midterm elections typically take a toll on the party occupying the White House. Failure of the Republican-led Congress to fulfill a seven-year promise to repeal and replace Obama's health care law makes GOP incumbents' re-election bid even tougher.