Man shot 'multiple times' in Milwaukee private elementary school gymnasium

MILWAUKEE (WISN) -

A 32-year-old man was shot "multiple times" inside a private school's gymnasium during a fight, a police investigator said.

Authorities said the shooter pulled a handgun during a fight inside Hickman Academy Preparatory School, on the 4200 block of North 51st Blvd., shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

An officer was "on scene very quickly" and applied a tourniquet to the victim's wounds while medical personnel responded. The victim was then transferred to a nearby hospital.

The inspector said he expected the victim to survive his injuries, though he said they were "serious."

Police had no one in custody as of 10:20 p.m.

