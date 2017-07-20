'Biggest Bounce House in the World' to visit Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — What's billed as "the biggest bounce house in the world" is coming to Milwaukee's Lake Park in August.

A limited number of tickets is available for the Aug. 5 and Aug. 6 event that benefits Ele's Place in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The organization provides emotional assistance to grieving children and teens.

The multi-colored, inflatable castle spanning 10,000 square feet will accompany games, face-painters, a silent disco and live band performances.

Organizers said the event has sold out in other cities. Tickets range in price from $12 to $39, depending on the time and package.