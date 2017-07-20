Lightning blamed for starting fire at Wisconsin Dells resort

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — A fire at Chula Vista resort in the Wisconsin Dells was the result of a lightning strike, officials said.

A hotel staffer told Madison's WKOW-TV that the lightning sparked a fire on the roof of the waterpark.

The resort did not have to evacuate because the park was already closed for the day, a spokesperson said.

"Here with 76 cheerleaders and chaperones," viewer Julie Kozlik said in an email. "Heard lightning hit!"

The hotel portion of the building was not affected.