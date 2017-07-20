Lightning blamed for starting fire at Wisconsin Dells resort - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Lightning blamed for starting fire at Wisconsin Dells resort

Posted:
WISN -

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. — A fire at Chula Vista resort in the Wisconsin Dells was the result of a lightning strike, officials said.

A hotel staffer told Madison's WKOW-TV that the lightning sparked a fire on the roof of the waterpark.

The resort did not have to evacuate because the park was already closed for the day, a spokesperson said.

"Here with 76 cheerleaders and chaperones," viewer Julie Kozlik said in an email. "Heard lightning hit!"

The hotel portion of the building was not affected.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.