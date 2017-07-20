Penguin Project prepares for UWMC performance

A program which gives people with special needs a chance to perform in plays will take center stage next week. The Penguin Project debuts "Singin' in the Rain" Thursday, July 27th with a show at 7 p.m.

The schedule is below. All performances of 'The Greatest Musical of All Time' are at the UWMC Theater. Adult tickets are $14.

Thursday 7/27 at 7 p.m.

Friday 7/28 at 7 p.m.

Saturday 7/29 at 7 p.m.

Sunday 7/30 at 2 p.m.