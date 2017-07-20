DA: Shawano child porn suspect had images depicting killings on computer

Images and videos of people being killed were found on the computer of a 50-year-old Shawano man during an investigation of suspected child pornography launched by a tip from the state Department of Justice, according to a criminal complaint reviewed Thursday.

Gerald Hoffman told authorities he had never killed anyone and the so-called snuff films were "all just fantasy," the complaint said.

Hoffman was charged with 11 felony counts of possession of child pornography after detectives, tracing an IP address, searched his home July 4 and found a folder on his computer labeled "young" that contained images of nude, underage girls in sexual positions, the complaint said.

A snuff film is a movie in a purported genre of movies in which a person is actually murdered or commits suicide.

Hoffman told Shawano County Sheriff Department detectives he got the child porn from a man in Russia, the complaint said. Asked why he didn't delete them, Hoffman said he was “a collector” and thought the girls were around 12 or 13 years old.

Hoffman denied ever having sex with a child, the complaint said.

A judge ordered Hoffman jailed a $50,000 signature bond, with conditions that he have no contact with anyone under the age of 18 or any device that can access the Internet. He is to return to court Monday.

There is no attorney listed for Hoffman on online Shawano County court records.