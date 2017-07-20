UWSP tabs former player, assistant Krueger as interim men's hock - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

UWSP tabs former player, assistant Krueger as interim men's hockey coach

By Brandon Kinnard, Sports Director
STEVENS POINT (WAOW) -

UW-Stevens Point didn't have to look far to find its new men's hockey coach.

Tyler Krueger - who played for UWSP from 2010-'14 before coaching for the Pointers in 2015, '16 and '17 - replaces Chris Brooks as the head coach at in Stevens Point. Brooks left the program last month to take an assistant coaching position with Michigan Tech.

“We are excited to have Tyler take the reins for the 2017-18 season,” UWSP athletic director Brad Duckworth said in a press release. “He is a bright hockey mind and we saw great value in keeping consistency with this highly successful program.”

Krueger will take over on an interim basis and a full national search will begin following the 2017-'18 season, according to the press release.

Another former player, Evan Dixon, has been tabbed as an assistant coach for the upcoming season. Dixon was a captain on the Pointers 2015-'16 team that won a national championship.

Krueger and Dixon played together in the 2012-'13 and 2013-'14 seasons.

