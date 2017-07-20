Greenfield police warning: Check your bank accounts - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Greenfield police warning: Check your bank accounts

Posted:
WISN-TV WISN-TV
GREENFIELD, Wis. (WISN) -

Greenfield police said they have seen credit card skimming operations before, but nothing like this.

"This is as high-tech as we've seen," Greenfield police Assistant Chief David Patrick said.

Last week, police arrested two men and seized the system they used to steal bank information. It includes a skimming device they inserted into an area ATM and a pinhole camera that watches people punch in their PIN number.

"While it's in there, it's collecting the credit card information," Patrick said.

Police said the thieves were at work inside the Walmart at Highway 100 and Layton last week.

Police said a man reported someone withdrew $800 from his account at an ATM at 74th Street and Oklahoma Avenue. The bank reviewed surveillance video and called police when the same man returned to make another withdrawal.

"They were able to collect a lot of people's information," Patrick said.

The men are from Venezuela and are suspects in other area skimming operations. Police said three people have reported stolen funds. They expect there are many others, so they're urging people to check their bank records.

Criminal charges against the two suspects are expected within the next week.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.