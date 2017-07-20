Greenfield police warning: Check your bank accounts

Greenfield police said they have seen credit card skimming operations before, but nothing like this.

"This is as high-tech as we've seen," Greenfield police Assistant Chief David Patrick said.

Last week, police arrested two men and seized the system they used to steal bank information. It includes a skimming device they inserted into an area ATM and a pinhole camera that watches people punch in their PIN number.

"While it's in there, it's collecting the credit card information," Patrick said.

Police said the thieves were at work inside the Walmart at Highway 100 and Layton last week.

Police said a man reported someone withdrew $800 from his account at an ATM at 74th Street and Oklahoma Avenue. The bank reviewed surveillance video and called police when the same man returned to make another withdrawal.

"They were able to collect a lot of people's information," Patrick said.

The men are from Venezuela and are suspects in other area skimming operations. Police said three people have reported stolen funds. They expect there are many others, so they're urging people to check their bank records.

Criminal charges against the two suspects are expected within the next week.