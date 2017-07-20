Federal cuts force WDVA to stop housing homeless vets

Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs officials say federal funding cuts will force them to scrap housing programs for homeless vets at the King and Union Grove veterans' homes by the end of the year.

WDVA Secretary Daniel Zimmerman sent a letter to veteran advocacy groups on July 14 saying federal funding for the Veteran Housing and Recovery Programs at King and Union Grove will end in September. The state will continue to fund the programs through December if needed but it's not feasible to continue them beyond that.

King and Union Grove will no longer accept new homeless vets into the programs and will start transitioning the 17 vets at King and 28 vets at Union Grove to new housing with help from advocacy groups.

