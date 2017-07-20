Shawano Co. deputies cleared in shooting of suicidal man

Two Shawano County deputies have been cleared of any wrongdoing in a shooting that injured a 53-year-old man back in February.

The officers opened fire after Daniel Onesti, of Wittenberg, threatened to kill the first police officer he saw.

The Shawano County district attorney says the officers were justified when they opened fire on Onesti's truck because they believed he was trying to run them over.

According to the DA's report, the incident started after a day of drinking for Onesti. Authorities received a call that he was distraught and was threatening suicide by cop.

When he made contact with an officer, he told them to “f*** off” and that “2017 sucks,” saying he didn't want to live anymore, according to a criminal complaint.

He then threatened to shoot the first officer he saw.

Court records say when authorities arrived at Onesti's hunting trailer, he took off, leading them on a chase through a field. Onesti then allegedly rammed a squad car, hurting the deputy.

Onesti kept going, and that's when records say deputies Spencer Russ and Chase Mason opened fire.

Onesti was hit in the shoulder and survived.

Court records say he was upset his grandchildren don't listen to him and his kids are not nice to him either. According to the district attorney, Onesti was later interviewed and asked if he "wanted a police officer to shoot him because he could not do it himself?" He replied "yep," according to court records.

He's charged with first-degree recklessly endangering safety. He entered a not guilty plea earlier this month. He's due back in court in October. Onesti is out on bond.