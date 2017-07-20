Community fund set up in honor of March 22 shooting victims

A new community fund is honoring the victims of the March 22 shooting rampage.

It's called the Be Amazing Fund and hopes to inspire people of all ages to give back to others. The idea for the fund came from the teacher of one of slain Det. Jason Weiland's daughters.

“As an 11 year-old girl [Anna Weiland] she was amazingly able to write a eulogy for her dad's funeral,” Evergreen Elementary School 5th grade teacher Cheryl Goetsch said. “In that eulogy she made the statement that all of the amazing people in the world will always outnumber the criminals.”

Goetsch said she then decided to turn the concept of “being amazing” into a classroom lesson.

“One of the things they [the students] had come up with was helping others,” she said.

Goetsch said it started in the classroom with writing letters to local war veterans and raising money for Special Olympics. Now, it is becoming community wide, known as the “Be Amazing Fund”.

“The Be Amazing Fund was met with 100% approval by all of our board members,” Community Foundation of North Central Wisconsin executive director Jean Tehan said. “We're very excited about enriching quality of life through the fund.”

The fund aims to promote positive change throughout the community and inspire people of all ages to serve others.

“One big thing about this fund is that we're not really positive about what it could grow to be,” Goetsch said.

Tehan and Goetsch said it is not yet known how exactly the money will be used, but donations have already started to come in.

“My hope in all of this is that we can move forward from a terrible day, a terrible event,” Goetsch said. “To take it the other direction and turn it into something positive.”