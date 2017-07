WAUSAU (WAOW)-- Copper is our Petsaver from the Humane Society of Marathon County for Thursday.

Shelter workers say the friendly dog is a 7-year old Colorado Bulldog-mix.

Her adoption fee is $175 and includes her spay, vaccines and microchip.

For more information call 715-845-2810 or go to the shelter web page at www.catsndogs.org